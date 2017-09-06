× Maryland man accused of leading high-speed police chase has case held over for court

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Maryland man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, resulting in an injury to a State Police trooper, had his case held over for court, according to court records.

Jonathan Abney, 21, will be formally arraigned on November 16 in Cumberland County Court, documents say. He is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, driving an unregistered vehicle, display card in an improper vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, careless driving, reckless driving, agricultural vandalism and aggravated assault.