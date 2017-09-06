× Over 10,000 people affected by power outages in Lancaster & York Counties

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Energy providers PPL and Met-Ed are reporting widespread power outages in our area after yesterday’s severe weather.

According to the Met-Ed power outages page, over 9,500 customers are affected in an area ranging from Greencastle in Franklin County all the way to Kutztown in Berks County.

The company says it expects most of its affected customers to have power by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

PPL reports over 1,700 customers are without power, including just under 1,500 in Lancaster County.

Around 130 PPL customers are affected in York and Cumberland Counties.

PPL says it expects its affected customers to have power restored by 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.