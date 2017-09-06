× Penn State improves to No. 4 in latest AP Poll

Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4 in the nation in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll, according to the AP, ESPN and several other outlets.

The Nittany Lions decimated Akron 52-0 in their season opener.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the poll, while Ohio State maintained its No. 2 ranking. Florida State dropped from No. 3 last week to No. 10 this week after falling 24-7 to the Crimson Tide. The Seminoles’ No. 3 spot is now occupied by defending national champion Clemson, which moved up one spot.

Oklahoma rounds out the AP’s top five. The Sooners face Ohio State on Saturday.

The University of Southern California fell out of the top five after playing a tighter-than-expected game against Western Michigan in its season opener. The Trojans dropped from No. 4 to No. 6.

Washington, Michigan, and Wisconsin round out the AP’s top 10.