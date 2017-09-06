Penn State not changing any prep for the Panthers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, Centre County - Penn State and Pitt kick-off for the 98th time this Saturday in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions have lost two in a row in the series, and are looking to avenge last year's 42-39 defeat at Heinz Field.

Last year Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi, talked all week about how big a game this was for Panthers, while James Franklin played down the game, calling it just another opponent. While the teams don't play often anymore, many alumni on both sides are passionate about this historic match-up.

This season Pitt has once again gone with a media blackout for their players. Penn State on the other hand, sticking to their normal routine. Nittany Lion quarterback, Trace McSorley, telling FOX43 that after playing in the game last season, he has a better understanding of where the fans are coming from with their excitement.

The meeting on Saturday is the first match-up between the two opponents in Happy Valley since 1999.