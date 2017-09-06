× Police investigate overnight burglary at Dollar Tree in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred at a Dollar Tree in Mechanicsburg.

According to the release, a white male wearing a black jacket entered the store around 4:24 a.m. Wednesday and forced entry into the store safe.

Police believe the suspects are operating a white or light-colored truck with clearance lights along the top of the cab. There’s possibly a work-type box on the rear.

The truck would have been driving or parked in the area between 3:25 a.m. and 5:10 a.m., the release states.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.