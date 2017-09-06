× State asks for another REAL ID extension from Department of Homeland Security

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania submitted a request to the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday for a REAL ID enforcement extension.

The extension is needed so Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) customers do not face access issues.

On October 11, the REAL ID will be the only form of Pennsylvania ID to enter a federal facility. In January 2018, the ID will be needed to board a domestic flight.

PennDOT says REAL IDs will not be available until spring 2019.

“We have developed a plan that will make it as easy as possible to opt-in for a REAL ID while minimizing impacts to the rest of our customers,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said. “We are confident that the Department of Homeland Security will see the progress we’ve made and look favorable on granting an additional extension to Pennsylvania so our customers will not face access issues.”

In June, Pennsylvania received an extension until October 10.