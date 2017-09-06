State Police: Number of fatal accidents over Labor Day weekend is down compared to last year

HARRISBURG — The number of people killed or injured in traffic crashes over Labor Day weekend is down from a year ago, according to a report issued by State Police.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, four people died and 216 others were injured in 794 crashes investigated by State Police. In 2016, 11 people were killed and 223 were injured over the same period.

State Police cited 769 people for not wearing seat belts over the weekend, and issued citations to 125 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.

Troopers also issued 12,640 speeding citations and arrested 552 operators for driving under the influence. Of the 794 crashes investigated by State Police, 90 of were alcohol related. Alcohol was a factor in one of the four fatal crashes.

The statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded