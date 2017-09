× Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Miami Dolphins game moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA– According to reports, the scheduled Week 1 match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins game has been moved to Week 11.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Miami at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, however, due to safety concerns connected to Hurricane Irma, the NFL has reportedly decided to move the game to Sunday, November 19.

NFL: Due to Hurricane Irma, the #Dolphins–#Bucs, will instead be played there in Week 11 on Sunday, November 19. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2017

Both teams will now play 16 straight regular season games.