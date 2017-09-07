× Additional charges filed against Hanover man who was involved in police standoff

York County, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Hanover man who was involved in a police standoff in early August.

The standoff stemmed from a string of robberies James Allen Brown allegedly committed.

The 49-year-old Brown was originally charged for the August 7 robbery of Members First Federal Credit Union. Today, he has now been charged with three more, online court documents show.

On August 6 at 11:59 p.m., Hanover Borough Police Department officers responded to Rutter’s, located on Broadway, for a report of a robbery. The cashier told police that Brown entered the business, asked for change for a dollar and threatened her; demanding her to open the drawer, the criminal complaint states. Brown exited the store after he jumped over the counter and grabbed cash from the drawer.

Surveillance video of the incident was reviewed by police and the store manager learned he stole approximately $110.

Less than 30 minutes later, on August 7, Hanover Police received another report of a robbery at another Rutter’s, located on York Street. The cashier told law enforcement that Brown walked to the register, requested a pack of cigarettes and told him to open the register, the criminal complaint says. Brown reached over the counter and removed approximately $300 from the register. Police reviewed surveillance video of this incident as well — Brown’s identity matched the previous robbery.

The third robbery Brown is now charged with occurred at M&T Bank on Roth’s Church Road in Spring Grove. Southwestern Regional Police were called to the bank around 1:23 p.m. for a bank robbery. According to the criminal complaint, Brown approached the teller, asked for the money and as she was collecting it, he reached over the counter and took the money she had in her hands. The criminal complaint adds that Brown left a checkbook and wallet behind. The wallet had various medical insurance cards in it. Police say he stole approximately $940.

Once again, surveillance video was observed by police and Brown was seen wearing the same clothes as the previous robberies.

According to online court documents, Brown’s new charges include robbery, arson, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and recklessly endangering another person.