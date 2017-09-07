Bailey Coach buses depart for Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some of Bailey Coach Inc.'s buses are on their way to the southern United States to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The buses left the terminal filled with supplies and funds for storm victims. The York County Community Foundation also partnered with Bailey Coach to collect funds so it can rent trucks that Bailey Coach can use to send even more supplies to those in need. The president of Bailey Coach says he has a ton of donations, but no more trucks to deliver them.

"People can donate to the York County Community Foundation. You can go to their website and make a tax deductible donation," said John Bailey, President of Bailey Coach. "They're going to pay the trucking companies because I have three buses that are going to leave tomorrow and go down, and we're going to have probably another seven or eight that we're going to need to get out of here early next week."

If you would like to donate, head to www.yccf.org/donate.