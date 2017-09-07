Boutique Week comes to York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY-- This week, Downtown Inc. has been celebrating there 6th York City boutique week. This week-long celebration of downtown retailers will be showcasing fall trends and how to wear them.

This morning, Chris Garrett stopped by GUAS by Victoria to chat about some new fashion trends for 2017.

He also stopped by Sky Optics and talked with Trish about the latest in sunglasses fashion.

To wrap up the boutique week tour this morning, he chatted with Rebecca from Elizabeth & West Fashion House about fall fashion and the new comfortable clothing trend.

