Columbia man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl while she slept

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 21-year-old Columbia man is facing sexual assault and other charges after an incident involving three underage girls on July 6, according to arrest documents.

East Hempfield Township police say Denzel Saladeen Nichols, of the 100 block of Stone House Lane, provided alcohol to the girls, ages 15, 15, and 16, and had sex with two of them. One of the 15-year-old girls said Nichols raped her, the criminal complaint states.

The girls told police they were spending the night at the home of one of the teens on Nissley Road. One of the teens told police the girls wanted to obtain alcohol. One of the girls contacted Nichols, with whom she was acquainted, and he agreed to bring some alcoholic beverages to the house later that night.

According to the criminal complaint, Nichols arrived shortly after midnight, climbing through a bedroom window. He brought four cans of Four Loko, a malt beverage, one of the teens said. All three of the girls consumed alcohol.

One of the girls told police that she and Nichols later had sex in the bed in which another girl was sleeping. Nichols then allegedly climbed on top of the other girl and began having sex with her. The girl told police she woke up to find Nichols on top of her, and repeatedly told him to stop. Nichols left the home after being confronted by the girls about what he had done to the sleeping teen, the criminal complaint says.

Police were informed of the incident when one of the girls was taken by her mother to Lancaster General Hospital for a sexual assault examination.

In addition to sexual assault, Nichols is charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, three counts of corruption of minors, and three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, arrest documents say.