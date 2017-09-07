Cool with clouds and sun mixed on Thursday, perhaps a couple showers

SLOWLY DRYING OUT: Conditions are drying out this Thursday morning, with the clouds finally breaking. There’s some fog to start, otherwise sunshine sneaks through for the morning. Temperatures begin in the 50s, making for a cooler start. There’s a chance for a couple showers during the afternoon as cooler air settles over top of the region. Skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Readings are in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Humidity levels are more comfortable too. Skies are partly cloudy through the overnight period. Expect lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

ANOTHER COOL BURST FOR THE WEEKEND: Cooler air and sunny conditions remain in place for the weekend. Friday skies are still partly sunny, and temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The rest of the weekend features plenty of sunshine. Saturday features plenty of wall to wall sunshine. Temperatures creep into the lower 70s. Sunday is a repeat when it comes to abundant sun. It’s just slightly milder. Readings are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WATCHING IRMA REMNANTS NEXT WEEK: Monday skies start sunny, then clouds increase. It’s even milder too. Readings reach the lower 70s. The humidity creeps up a touch. Tuesday brings the chance for showers as leftover moisture from Irma POTENTIALLY heads this way. It will be a shadow of its current self by that point in the game, so we can expect a damp one, and a little bit of wind perhaps. Temperatures will be a bit cooler due to the clouds and shower chances depending on how this pans out. The chance for showers and even some thunderstorms continues for Wednesday. Stay tuned, however! Nothing is set in stone, and there could still be critical changes in the next few days!

Have a great Thursday!