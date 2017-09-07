× Couple sentenced for helping Ukrainian man pose as Harrisburg High student

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman and her husband who claimed to be the adoptive parents of a Ukrainian man who acted as a Harrisburg High School student have been sentenced for their roles in the incident.

Stephayne McClure-Potts, 51, was ordered to serve 5 months in federal prison and 2 years of probation on her guilty pleas to charges of Social Security fraud and harboring an illegal alien. McClure-Potts’ husband, Michael Potts, 60, was sentenced to 2 years of probation on charges of harboring an illegal alien.

An investigation revealed that McClure-Potts lied to obtain Social Security cards for Artur Samarin, who was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison last year after pretending to be a student under the name Asher Potts and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Samarin also served a 2-month federal prison term for fraud.