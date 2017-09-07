× Cousins accused of killing four men in July due in court today

DiNardo is charged in the deaths of all four men, while Kratz is charged in only three of the murders.

Police discovered the bodies after several days of digging on the farm owned by DiNardo’s parents. Finocchiaro, Meo, and Sturgis were found together in a shared grave, while the remains of Patrick were discovered buried some distance away.

DiNardo is accused of luring the men to the farm by promising to sell them large quantities of marijuana, according to police. He allegedly robbed, shot, killed and buried them instead.

DiNardo reportedly has already made a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty. As part of the agreement, he allegedly admitted to the four killings and provided investigators with the location of Patrick’s body.