Cousins accused of killing four men in July due in court today
DOYLESTOWN — The two cousins charged in the deaths of four men found buried on a Solebury farm in mid-July are due in court Thursday for preliminary hearings, according to the Bucks County Courier-Times.
Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, both 20, are facing multiple charges, including several counts each of homicide, robbery, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy in connection to the deaths of Jimi Taro Patrick, Dean Finocchiaro, Thomas Meo and Mark Sturgis.
Police discovered the bodies after several days of digging on the farm owned by DiNardo’s parents. Finocchiaro, Meo, and Sturgis were found together in a shared grave, while the remains of Patrick were discovered buried some distance away.
DiNardo is accused of luring the men to the farm by promising to sell them large quantities of marijuana, according to police. He allegedly robbed, shot, killed and buried them instead.
DiNardo reportedly has already made a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty. As part of the agreement, he allegedly admitted to the four killings and provided investigators with the location of Patrick’s body.
Kratz so far has struck no such deal, the Courier-Times reports. But his defense attorneys were only recently appointed to the case. Prosecutors have said they have not ruled out pursuing the death penalty for Kratz.