Crash in Ephrata shuts down Route 322

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A crash involving a passenger car and a tractor trailer has shut down Route 322 in both directions in Ephrata Thursday morning, according to a tweet on the Ephrata Borough’s Twitter page.

The accident occurred at about 9:15 near the intersection of Route 322 and Route 272.

One person has reportedly been extricated from the crash after being trapped in the car.

