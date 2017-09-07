Dogs moved out of shelter after Hurricane Harvey to Adams Co. SPCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- As people in Texas and Louisiana continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey, one of the many problems is overcrowded animal shelters.

And that means no room for the animals displaced by the storm.

So, hundreds of animals already being housed in those shelters were sent around the country in an effort to find those animals loving homes.

That was the case for Caine, Bee Bee, Tater and Snow. They arrived at the Adams County SPCA from a Louisiana shelter after Hurricane Harvey passed through. And they all have already been adopted.

Deb Riggeal, of Biglerville, who adopted Caine, said, "I just fell in love with him immediately. He's the right dog for us. He's perfect."

The Adams County SPCA is an emergency placement partner for the Humane Society of the United States.

Tammy Wible, the assistant manger of the Adams County SPCA, said, "We're fortunate that we have the room and space to be able to help with Hurricane Irma and the other ones coming behind we'll probably be helping with more."

The dogs' stories of why they moved from Louisiana moved many to file adoption papers for these pups.

Susan Naill, of Littlestown, adopted Snow. She said, "Kind of breaks my heart. But it's a good thing that we have places like this that we can come and they can get good homes."

And those dogs understand they're going to loving homes.

Wible said, "I feel they know it. They're excited and happy and they know it's a big change."

Although those four dogs have already been adopted, you can look to adopt other animals from the Adams County SPCA at http://www.adamscountyspca.org/