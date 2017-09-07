× ‘Highly intoxicated’ woman tries to bite officer, kick paramedic in groin during incident at Harrisburg Airport

HARRISBURG — A “highly intoxicated” woman is accused of biting a police officer in the thigh and attempting to kick a paramedic in the groin during an incident Tuesday at Harrisburg International Airport.

Angela M. King, 49, of New Cumberland, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in connection to the incident, which occurred at 5:55 p.m. in the Capital Cafe in the airport’s Concourse B.

Police say officers were called to the scene for the report of an intoxicated woman that was being disruptive and annoying other customers. An officer approached the woman, who was later identified as King, though she allegedly refused to comply with several requests to provide identification at the time. King allegedly continued to be disruptive, and as a result was handcuffed and taken to a holding cell.

While she was being handcuffed, King was lying on her side. She allegedly bit the officer on the thigh, though the officer was able to pull away before the bite caused any injury.

King was seated in a wheelchair when she was transported to the cell. One one occasion, police say, she attempted to kick a paramedic in the groin, but the paramedic was able to avoid the kick and was uninjured.

During the entire incident, King was “loud, disruptive, and created an offensive condition in an airport terminal which is open to the public,” the arrest affidavit states.

King is currently being held in the Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail, according to court records.