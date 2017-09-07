× Massachusetts man charged with selling brewed beverages without license

HARRISBURG — A Massachusetts man was charged with selling malt/brewed beverages without a license following an investigation by State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, State Police announced Thursday.

Michael Miller, 44, of Waltham, Massachusetts allegedly advertised his wares on a website called MyBeerCellar.com, which calls itself “the premiere portal for the selling and buying of collectible beer bottles, cans, signs and other memorabilia.”

Officers responded to the ad and arranged to purchase $700 worth of specialty craft beer allegedly offered by Miller. The officers met Miller at the Bandit Truck Stop on the 2200 block of Golden Key Road in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County, and purchased 57 bottles containing 1,286 ounces of beer from him.

Miller was subsequently charged.