One person dies, three are injured in Ephrata crash

EPHRATA, Lancaster County, Pa. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash involving a car, a SUV and a tractor trailer this morning in Ephrata.

The accident occurred on West Main Street (Route 322) shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say an SUV, driven by 21-year-old Alissa Nolt, was struck by a sedan after Nolt pulled onto West Main Street from Lancaster Avenue.

The collision sent the sedan into opposing traffic, which caused the vehicle to be hit by an oncoming tractor trailer, driven by 45-year-old David Kreidler, according to the release.

The driver of the sedan sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital. The passsenger, who was entrapped for 34 minutes, died at Wellspan-Ephrata Hospital, the release adds.

The crash closed Route 322, and the interchange between Route 322 and Route 272 was closed for five hours while police created a reconstruction of the accident. The roads are now open, police say.