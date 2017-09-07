× Police arrest Mechanicsburg man who allegedly had sexual contact with a child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 49-year-old man faces a number of charges after allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

Upper Allen Police began investigating the report in July.

Steven Greenfield, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested Thursday.

He is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, incest, endangering welfare of children, indecent assault, unlawful contact with minor and corruption of minors.

Greenfield was taken to Cumberland County Prison.