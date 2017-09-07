× Police identify couple found dead in Chambersburg home Wednesday

CHAMBERSBURG — Police have identified the two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday on the first block of North Federal Street.

Chambersburg police discovered the bodies Wednesday night while performing a welfare check.

The bodies were identified as Charles J. Evans Jr., 65, and his wife, Barbara J. Evans, 67.

Police believe Charles Evans shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.