Police investigating Wednesday night shooting in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

On September 6 at approximately 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Bonneview Road for a report of a shooting.

An investigation revealed a 31-year-old male was shot multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment, and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police Department at (717) 757-3525 or through York County Control 911.