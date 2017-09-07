× Police seek man involved in assault of 62-year-old

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police are looking for a man involved in a recent assault of a 62-year-old.

An arrest warrant is out for Randy Howard, 21, for charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy. He is also wanted by Pennsylvania State Parole for violating the terms of his parole.

The incident occurred Sunday around 3 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Walnut Street.

Police say an older man approached the group of people gathered in the area and asked them to keep the noise down. According to the release, several young men assaulted the resident and fled from the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was diagnosed with multiple facial fractures and an injured spleen, along with several lesser injuries, the release states.

Minutes after the assault, two males returned to the scene and were confronted by the victim’s wife as they were looking for a cell phone that was left behind. The men left before police arrived.

Shakim McIIwain, 22, was then located by police in a car in the 600 block of Plane Street. He was arrested for driving under the influence and was released pending further investigation of the assault, the release says.

With the help of video footage of the assault and tips from local residents, police were able to identify Howard and McIIwain as the primary participants of the assault. McIIwain was taken into custody Wednesday and is charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the whereabouts of Howard is encouraged to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.