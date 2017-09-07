Report: West York damage may have been caused by “gustnado” formation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Strong winds ripped across western and central York County on Tuesday.

The winds dislodged trees, brought down power lines and caused damage to houses and buildings, especially to the Big Ugly Warehouse on Sumner Street in West York.

Viewers sent FOX43 pictures and videos of what looked to be a tornado forming near West York Area High School.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in State College has labeled that specific formation as a gustnado.

According to the NWS report, a gustnado is not formed by the same mechanism as a tornado. The report adds that it can form on the edges of a strong straight line wind.

Peak winds were estimated at 80 mph, NWS says.