Spoutwood Farm announces Fall Fairie Festival at new venue

GLEN ROCK — Fans of the Spoutwood Farms Fairie Festival were disappointed when spring storms forced the final day of the event to be canceled back in May.

This fall, they’ll have a chance to recapture some of the magic — at a new location.

Organizers of the annual event have announced an inaugural Fall Fairie Festival, which will be held on October 14 and 15 at Camp Ramblewood on 2564 Silver Road in Darlington, Maryland. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Camp Ramblewood acts as the site of Maryland’s annual Fairie Festival. Organizers from Spoutwood Farms said they were forced to change venues for the fall event due to concerns raised by the Codorus Township Zoning Board.

The May Day Fairie Festival will return to Spoutwood Farm next spring, organizers say.

Because the annual Fairie Festival is the primary fundraiser for Spoutwood, a non-profit educational farm, the cancellation of the event’s final day last May caused a major financial deficit for the Farm Center, according to organizers. It is their hope that the Fall Fairie Festival will both aid their recovery from that financial blow and kick off another annual tradition.

The Fall Fairie Festival will feature many of the same vendors, performers and activities of the May Day Fairie Festival. Admission will be $15 for adults at the gate, or $12 if purchased in advance online. Admission for children is $5 in advance and at the gate. A discounted family four-pack of tickets can be purchased for $32 online through October 8.