State police cite 6 for underage drinking at Sunday's Zac Brown Band concert in Hershey

HERSHEY — State Police cited six people for underage drinking during patrols of the Hersheypark Stadium parking lot and surrounding areas during Sunday’s Zac Brown Band concert, according to a police report.

All six were cited and released, police say.

The people cited were:

Logan Catherine Flinn, 18, of New Oxford

Tyler Matthew Brock, 18, of Dover

Austin John Ferraro, 18, of Sinking Springs

Myles Elliott Wadunger, 18, of Enola

Nicholas Joseph Myers, 19, of Farmingville, NY

A 16-year-old juvenile male from Hershey