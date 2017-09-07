Track Hurricane Irma’s path with the FOX43 Hurricane Tracker

State police cite 6 for underage drinking at Sunday’s Zac Brown Band concert in Hershey

Posted 10:24 AM, September 7, 2017, by

HERSHEY — State Police cited six people for underage drinking during patrols of the Hersheypark Stadium parking lot and surrounding areas during Sunday’s Zac Brown Band concert, according to a police report.

All six were cited and released, police say.

The people cited were:

  • Logan Catherine Flinn, 18, of New Oxford
  • Tyler Matthew Brock, 18, of Dover
  • Austin John Ferraro, 18, of Sinking Springs
  • Myles Elliott Wadunger, 18, of Enola
  • Nicholas Joseph Myers, 19, of Farmingville, NY
  • A 16-year-old juvenile male from Hershey