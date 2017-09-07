State police cite 6 for underage drinking at Sunday’s Zac Brown Band concert in Hershey
HERSHEY — State Police cited six people for underage drinking during patrols of the Hersheypark Stadium parking lot and surrounding areas during Sunday’s Zac Brown Band concert, according to a police report.
All six were cited and released, police say.
The people cited were:
- Logan Catherine Flinn, 18, of New Oxford
- Tyler Matthew Brock, 18, of Dover
- Austin John Ferraro, 18, of Sinking Springs
- Myles Elliott Wadunger, 18, of Enola
- Nicholas Joseph Myers, 19, of Farmingville, NY
- A 16-year-old juvenile male from Hershey
