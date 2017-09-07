× Temperatures remain below average, sunshine mixes with clouds, and a few showers could pop up Friday

COOLER THAN AVERAGE STRETCH

Clouds from the afternoon clear through the evening. Mostly clear conditions allows temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 50s by morning. The day begins with sunshine, however, instability clouds develop during the afternoon. A few showers can’t be ruled out either. Readings are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The breeze picks up for a couple of days too. Heading into the weekend, the skies are much brighter, especially by Sunday! Morning lows are chilly both days in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few afternoon clouds are likely Saturday but pure blue skies are expected for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures rise to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for the start of the weekend but turn a bit milder Sunday as they top out in the lower 70s.

IRMA’S REMNANTS NEXT WEEK

It’s warmer yet, and still dry, with abundant sunshine Monday. However, clouds do start building late in the day. Readings manage to reach the lower and middle 70s. We are tracking remnants of Hurricane “Irma” for Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of wet days are in store for us. The gray, damp conditions keeps temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s Tuesday, and a tad milder midweek in the middle 70s. We are drier ,with still a fair amount of clouds Thursday, and readings remaining below average in the lower 70s.



Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist