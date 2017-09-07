× Turkey Hill unveils Pumpkin Pie Premium Ice Cream

LANCASTER — Attention, Pumpkin-Flavored Everything fans: The latest item on the menu is coming soon.

Turkey Hill announced that its latest limited edition flavor, Pumpkin Pie Premium Ice Cream, has hit the shelves and will be available for a limited time.

Starting with a rich, creamy base flavored with pumpkin puree and cinnamon, ginger and cloves, and adding a cinnamon graham cracker swirl to provide a crusty touch, it’s having a piece of pumpkin pie in one scoop.

“In many families, it’s a tradition to pair a scoop of ice cream with a slice of pumpkin pie—so why not put it all together in one delicious dessert?” said Kim Hertzog, Public Relations Manager of Turkey Hill Minit Markets. “It’s a fast and easy way to enjoy the taste of a classic treat any time, without all the effort of baking a pie. Just scoop and enjoy. But remember: Turkey Hill Pumpkin Pie Premium Ice Cream will be available for a limited time only.”