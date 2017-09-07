× Wegmans recalls assorted muffin 4-pack that may contain allergen not on label

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wegman’s Markets is recalling an assorted muffin four-pack which may contain an allergen, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The assorted muffin four-pack, with a UPC code of 77890-22744, may include a banana nut muffin containing walnuts, an allergen not listed on the label, the FDA said. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to nuts should not consume any of the muffins.

The product can be returned to a Wegman’s customer service desk for a full refund, the FDA’s recall announcement says.

For more information, contact Wegmans Consumer Affairs at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.