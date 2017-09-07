Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival coming to Hershey on Sept. 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The third Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival is set to come to Hershey this weekend.

On Sunday, September 10 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. the food trucks will grace the Vineyard & Brewery at Hershey.

All of the proceeds go towards granting wishes for children with life threatening illnesses with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sherrie Davis, Make-A-Wish Wishgranter / Event Coordinator is stopping by with Sugar Whipped Bakery from Lititz and Chip from Big Chippers BBQ to preview the event.

For more information on the festival, you can visit their Facebook page here.