York County woman faces federal charges for allegedly forging drug prescriptions

HARRISBURG — A York County woman is charged with acquiring a controlled substance by forgery and deception after allegedly forging a physician’s signature on prescriptions for hydrocodone and presenting them to a pharmacy for filling, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Shannon Marie Lengal, 46, of Stewartstown, was charged after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The maximum penalty for the charges under federal law is four years’ imprisonment, a term of three years’ supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.