× A great weekend of sunshine and cool temperatures!

FALL-LIKE WEEKEND

Afternoon clouds clear during the evening. Temperatures fall from the 60s into the 50s so bring a jacket if heading out to our HSFF game of the week in Elizabethtown! Plenty of sunshine starts the weekend with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds pick up out of the north keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A few clouds develop during the afternoon but fade by evening. Another cool night expected Saturday night, as lows dive to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Abundant sunshine for Sunday. Winds are more northeasterly. Readings continue below average but are a tad milder in the lower 70s.

IRMA’S REMNANTS NEXT WEEK

Temperatures nudge up a bit with abundant sunshine Monday. However, clouds do start building late in the day. Afternoon highs manage to reach the lower and middle 70s. We are tracking remnants of Hurricane “Irma” for Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of wet days are in store for us. The gray, damp conditions keeps temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. We are drier ,with still a fair amount of clouds Thursday, and an isolated shower chance. The week ends with plenty of blue skies and highs in the middle 70s.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist