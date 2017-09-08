× AG Josh Shapiro opens investigation into Equifax data breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that his Bureau of Consumer Protection has opened an investigation into the cybersecurity incident involving Equifax.

The investigation will review Equifax’s report that cyber criminals gained access to approximately 143 million United States consumers’ personal and financial information, including Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card numbers.

“This is a massive data breach of the personal information and financial information of millions of Americans,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Consumer Protection is fully investigating this matter, including the months-long delay for Equifax to notify consumers, and we will take every step necessary to hold them accountable for compromising Pennsylvanians’ personal information.”

Attorney General Shapiro encourages Pennsylvanians to sign up for credit file monitoring and identity theft protection. You can do that at www.equifaxsecurity2017.com.

If you believe you may have been affected by the bread or any other kind of identity theft, contact the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection helpline at 1-800-441-2555 or at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.