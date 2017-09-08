× Amazon, Red Cross team up to offer way to donate essentials to victims of Hurricane Harvey

Many people are looking for a way to help after seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Online retailer Amazon is now offering another way to help by teaming up with the Red Cross to make sure that those affected are getting exactly what they need.

You can visit the website via this link, where Amazon has a list of essentials people in Texas need.

Donors are able to purchase the items with Amazon and the Red Cross handling the rest. ​