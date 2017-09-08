Be Well: Pack a healthy school lunch for your child

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Packing a healthy lunch for your child can be a good way to keep their nutrition in tact.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest and Brigitte Brady, a nutritionist, will show how to prepare a healthy lunch for your child.

The recipes for the lunches can be found below:

Nut Butter and Banana Sandwich

2 slices whole grain bread

1 medium banana

2 tbsps. nut butter (i.e.: peanut, almond, cashew, etc.)

1 tbsp. honey

Spread nut butter onto one slice of bread. Cut banana in half across the width, then cut each half lengthwise to create 4 pieces. Arrange banana, flat side down on top of nut butter. Drizzle with honey then top with remaining slice of bread. Cut sandwich in half diagonally. Makes one sandwich.

Ham, Apple and Cheddar Sandwich

1 whole grain hamburger bun

3 oz. low sodium deli ham

1 oz. slice of cheddar cheese

3 slices of your favorite type of apple

2 tsps. honey mustard

Place one apple slice on bottom of bun; top with ham and cheese. Place remaining apple slices on top of cheese. Spread honey mustard on top of bun and place on sandwich. Makes one sandwich.

Mediterranean Turkey Wrap

1 whole wheat sandwich wrap

2 tbsps. of your favorite hummus (example used sun-dried tomato)

1 cup of loosely packed spinach

4 cucumber slices

4 red pepper strips

3 oz. low sodium, reduced-fat deli turkey

1 oz. provolone cheese

Spread hummus over wrap, leaving about ½ to 1 inch border along the edges. Layer spinach and cucumber in center of wrap, leaving about a 2-inch border. Repeat with turkey. Place slice of provolone in center of wrap; place red pepper strips horizontally in center of wrap. Carefully fold the left and right sides of the wrap in about 2 inches. Next, fold the bottom of the wrap 1/3 of the way up and begin to roll tightly, tucking the sides in as needed during the process. Seal the wrap with a little additional hummus or use sandwich picks to keep the wrap closed if needed. Makes one wrap. (A great tutorial to help food sandwich wraps can be found here.)

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

1 pint cherry tomatoes

4 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese cut into small pieces

3 tbsps. oil based salad dressing such as Italian or balsamic vinaigrette

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate overnight. Makes about four ¾ cup servings.

Broccoli Salad with Apples

1¼ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsps. honey

2 tbsps. apple cider vinegar

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces

½ cup dried cranberries

1 apple, unpeeled and diced

1 cup of walnuts, coarsely chopped

½ cup red onion, diced small

½ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

In bottom of large mixing bowl, whisk together yogurt, honey, apple cider vinegar, and salt and pepper. Add remaining ingredients and stir well to coat. Salad can be served immediately, but flavors improve after a few hours of refrigeration. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Fruit and Yogurt Parfaits

1½ cups of blueberries or diced banana

1½ cups of strawberries, quartered

2-5.3 oz. containers of plain Greek yogurt

4 tbsps. of your favorite granola

4 reusable plastic 1 cup containers

Mix the two types of fruit together and divide half this mixture evenly among the 4 containers. Top the fruit in each cup with approximately 2 tbsps. Greek yogurt. Divide remaining fruit evenly among the 4 cups. Top each cup with remaining yogurt, dividing evenly among each. Sprinkle each cup with 1 tbsp. of granola. Parfaits may be refrigerated for up to 3 days, or frozen up to one month. Be sure to cover with lid before freezing or refrigerating. Makes 4 parfaits.