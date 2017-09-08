× Black Gryphon restaurant in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County to re-open after 2016 fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County — After nearly nine months and over $750,000 in renovations after being nearly destroyed by a devastating fire, the Black Gryphon restaurant will re-open on September 22, its owner announced Friday.

“We are so happy that we are ready to re-open,” owner Anthony Morgan said in a press release. “I’m anxious to meet my old friends and customers. I guarantee they will like the new Black Gryphon.”

Located at 54 Mount Gretna Road at the intersection of Routes 743 and 241, the Black Gryphon was closed after being gutted by fire in December 2016.

The renovations raised the height of the ceilings and added other new improvements, but the overall footprint of the bar and dining area remains the same, Anthony said.

“Everything has been replaced, repainted and improved,” he added.

The menu for the re-opening weekend will feature greatest hits from the last 10 years, including everything from the Black Gryphon’s famous wings to a 1950’s Korean-based stew to its signature Cajun Seafood Pasta. The drink menu includes a new, 32-oz. growler machine, an assortment of locally brewed beers, and a list of pre-Prohibition inspired cocktails.

After its re-opening on the 22nd, the Black Gryphon will resume normal business hours. Its kitchen will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 3-10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.