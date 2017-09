Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY-- Today FOX43's Chris Garrett was in York city for a preview of the Boutique Week wrap up with Arthur & Daughters and Tutoni's as they prepare for tonight fashion show.

The show is presented by the York County History Center! The show is a runway-styled fashion show featuring downtown York retailers at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, with live music by the wild hymns. Fashion gets top billing as downtown boutiques display their most trendy looks for the fall!