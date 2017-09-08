× Citing safety concerns, race organizers announce cancellation of 2017 White Rose Run in York

YORK — The 2017 White Rose Run, which was scheduled for September 16 in York, has been canceled, according to an announcement on the race’s Facebook page.

Race organizers said safety concerns for the runners along the 5-mile course through York City prompted the event’s cancellation.

First held in 1977, the White Rose Run has been held on the streets of York for 40 consecutive years.

The full statement from race organizers appears below:

It is with a tremendous amount of regret that we announce that the York White Rose Run scheduled for September 16, 2017, has been canceled. Numerous challenges were facing the organization this year: primarily the safety of runners along the 5-mile course throughout York City. Countless hours and actions were made to adjust logistics associated with the race, but, with circumstances beyond control, the ultimate decision to cancel the race was made with great remorse. We appreciate all the assistance from the York White Rose Run Committee, including Clay Shaw, Ned Einsig, Christian Wagman, and Mary Smith, as well as the previous race directors, Patrick Hickey and Ryan Myers. A final thank you to the sponsors, volunteers, and runners that have made this event a success of the past four decades. If any group or person would be interested in restructuring this event in the future, please let us know and we would be happy to work with you.