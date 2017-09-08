Cool but nice weekend ahead, with breezy conditions and sprinkles first on Friday

ANOTHER COOL BURST FOR THE WEEKEND: It’s a chilly start across the region on this Friday morning, so grab the jacket heading out the door. Readings are in the middle 40s to lower 50s. There’s plenty of sun to start the chilly day. Afternoon skies turn partly sunny, and temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There’s a small chance for a sprinkle or light showers, but most should stay dry. Skies quickly clear through the late day and early evening hours. This allows temperatures to fall fast, so it’s chilly for Friday evening plans. Readings plummet fast through the 60s. The overnight period is clear and cool. Readings fall into the middle 40s to lower 50s. The rest of the weekend features plenty of sunshine. Saturday afternoon cloud cover is partly cloudy after a sunny start. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday brings abundant sun, and very little to no cloud cover. It’s milder too. Readings are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WATCHING IRMA REMNANTS NEXT WEEK: Monday skies start sunny, then some clouds drift in later during the day. It’s even milder too. Readings reach the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday brings the chance for showers as leftover moisture from Irma POTENTIALLY heads this way. It will be a shadow of its current self by that point in the game, so we can expect a damp one, and a little bit of wind perhaps. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, near 70 degrees, due to the clouds and shower chances depending on how this pans out. Later shower timing Tuesday would lead to warmer temperatures. The chance for showers and even some thunderstorms continues for Wednesday. Stay tuned, however! There will likely still be some timing tweaks for showers depending on where Irma ultimately ends up in the next couple of days! Depending on where Irma tracks, a shower or two could linger into Thursday.

Have a great weekend!