Cumberland County DA to be nominated for U.S. Attorney of Middle Districts of PA

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump plans to nominate the current District Attorney for Cumberland County to serve as United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

David Freed has served as the county’s district attorney since 2006. He previously held the position of First Assistant District Attorney for Cumberland County and the Deputy Prosecutor in the York County District Attorney’s office, the release states.

Freed is a graduate of Washington and Lee University and the Dickinson School of Law. He also served as a law clerk in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

Trump also plans to nominate Scott Brady, who would assume the position of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Brady, a graduate of Harvard University and the Pennsylvania State University School of Law, currently serves as Corporate Counsel for Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. According to the release, he held the position of Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) released the following statements:

“I am pleased that President Trump intends to nominate Scott Brady and David Freed to be U.S. Attorneys for the Western and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Toomey. “Both Mr. Brady and District Attorney Freed are seasoned prosecutors who possess a wealth of legal experience from their work in the public and private sectors. I am confident that they will serve with honor and an unwavering respect for the rule of law. I look forward to the Senate confirming them swiftly.”

“U.S. Attorneys play a vital role in keeping communities safe, upholding the rule of law and ensuring the fair administration of justice,” Senator Casey said. “These nominees are experienced and distinguished attorneys in their field who are well regarded by their colleagues. Mr. Brady and District Attorney Freed have prosecutorial experience and have served Pennsylvania and our nation with distinction.”