× Elizabethtown man facing charges for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown man is facing charges after allegedly selling fentanyl last week to a man who died minutes later.

Tyler Bobola, 21, is charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death in connection to an August 31 sale of heroin.

A 22-year-old Elizabethtown man consumed the heroin, which was actually pure fentanyl, and overdosed at his North Cherry Alley home before dying at an area hospital.

On September 6, police searched Bobala’s apartment, and found numerous bundles of heroin/fentanyl and substantial amounts of drug-packaging materials. The packaging matched the evidence at the scene of the fatal overdose.

Police also connected Bobola to the death via cell phone analysis and other information that showed the sale of the heroin took place an hour before the 911 call for the overdose.

Additionally, police found eight cellphones at Bobola’s apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.