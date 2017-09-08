× Ephrata police identify man killed on three-vehicle crash Thursday

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Ephrata police have identified the man killed in a Thursday morning crash on Main Street.

Thomas Bupp, 54, of Ephrata, died at Ephrata hospital after being trapped in his vehicle for 34 minutes, police say.

Another person involved in the crash remains at Lancaster General Hospital, according to police. Ana E. Stanke, 31, of Ephrata, is listed in critical condition.

The accident occurred Thursday at 9:19 a.m., at the intersection West Main St. (Route 322) and Lancaster Avenue. Police say a SUV driven by Alissa K. Nolt, 21, of Denver, pulled onto West Main Street, traveling westbound, and was struck by a sedan driven by Stanke. The collision sent the sedan into the opposing traffic lane, where it was struck by a tractor trailer driven by David A. Kreider, 45, of Easton.

Bupp was a passenger in the sedan, police say. He died at Wellspan-Ephrata Hospital after being trapped in the vehicle.