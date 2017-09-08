× Harrisburg woman facing charges after threatening her boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after threatening her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

Vasthie DeHart, 29, is facing simple assault charges for her role in the incident.

On September 6 at 7:36 p.m., police were dispatched to an assault call involving a knife in the 4100 block of King George Dr.

An investigation revealed that Vasthie DeHart threatened her boyfriend with a kitchen knife after causing minor injuries during an argument.

DeHart was taken into custody and transported to Dauphin County Central Booking without incident.