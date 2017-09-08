× Here are FOX43’s Five Games to Watch this week

We’ve got a huge slate of games on the docket tonight as the 2017 high school football season rolls on.

Be sure to watch FOX43’s High School Football Frenzy every week, for scores and highlights from all the action.

Here are five games we’re keeping an eye on this week:

FOX 43 GAME OF THE WEEK

Hershey (1-0) at Elizabethtown (1-0): The Trojans opened their season with a 25-12 victory over Spring Grove last Friday, as Ryan Narino hit Chase Wallace for a 29-yard TD strike and called his own number on a six-yard TD run. Hershey’s defense held Spring Grove to 145 total yards.

Speaking of defense, Elizabethtown shut down neighborhood rival Donegal, holding the Indians scoreless despite allowing 327 total yards. The three turnovers the Bears forced certainly helped matters. Meanwhile, E-town’s offense churned out 213 yards on the ground, paced by Cayden Livingston (14-138, TD) and Devyn Clair (7-86, TD).

FOX43’s High School Football Frenzy will be in E-town for this battle between Mid-Penn and Lancaster-Lebanon League foes. Check us out for previews and interviews before the game and be sure to tune in afterward for highlights.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Central York (1-0) at Cumberland Valley (1-0): One of the preseason favorites in Division I of the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association, Central York got its season started last week with a 28-13 triumph over West York. The Panthers leaped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and put it in cruise control from there. West York tacked on a late touchdown with 15 seconds left to make things look more respectable, but Central was never in any danger. Cade Pribula hooked up with Gavin Downey for the Panthers’ first score, while Tim Sturgis and Will Van Dyke also found the end zone for Central.

Cumberland Valley got three touchdowns from running back Jake Palmer, the last coming with 3.7 seconds left in regulation, to subdue highly regarded Coatesville in its season opener. The Eagles erased a 14-0 halftime deficit as Palmer scored on TD runs of 4, 31 and 10 yards. Palmer finished the game with 137 yards on 24 carries as CV churned out 191 yards on the ground. The Eagles won the game despite turning the ball over four times.

Solanco (1-0) at Conestoga Valley (1-0): These former L-L League Section Two foes now find themselves playing in different sections, but they renew their rivalry Friday night in Witmer.

Solanco crushed Pottstown 48-19 in its season opener, taking advantage of two special teams touchdowns and four rushing scores. Alex McDonald scored on kickoff returns of 85 and 79 yards and had an eight-yard TD run, and the Golden Mules also added a 95-yard score on a fumble recovery.

CV also cruised in its opener, handing Ephrata its 42nd consecutive loss with a 49-7 drubbing. Tanner Schwilk completed 11 of 16 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns in his first varsity start for the Buckskins, three of them going to wideout Jose Barbon, who finished with six catches for 181 yards.

The two schools are teaming up to help local food banks with a White Out Hunger event. Fans are asked to bring two donations to the game. Those who do will receive a free white t-shirt with their team’s logo and colors and $1 off admission to the game. Proceeds benefit Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.

Governor Mifflin (2-0) at Cocalico (1-0): One of Berks County’s best will make the short trip to Denver to take on the Eagles. Governor Mifflin picked up its second win at one of the biggest games on its schedule, knocking off neighborhood rival (and perennial L-L League superpower) Wilson 21-14. The Mustangs built a three touchdown lead and then held on for dear life as the Bulldogs tried to complete one of their trademark miracle comebacks. Quarterback Kamryn Wolfe hit Tyshaun Weaver with a 45-yard TD strike to open the scoring and later added a 5-yard TD run to lift Mifflin to its second victory. The Mustangs dusted West York 48-13 in their “Week Zero” opener on August 25.

Cocalico had a much easier time in its season opener, as the Eagles annihilated Red Land 69-7. Quarterback Noah Palm had three touchdown runs and a 35-yard TD pass to Austin Landers, and Brandon Brubaker found the end zone twice for Cocalico, which amassed 480 rushing yards and 515 total yards in the rout.

Friday’s matchup could hinge on Cocalico’s ability to run the ball against the Mustangs, who have allowed just 55 rushing yards per game in their first two outings. Mifflin has Berks County’s stingiest defense overall, yielding just 180 yards per game.

Susquehannock (1-0) at York Catholic (1-0): This is a matchup of YAIAA Division II and Division III rivals. Susquehannock opened up with a 31-14 victory over Northern York last week, as Kyle Orndorff racked up 182 yards on 26 carries to power the Warriors’ attack.

York Catholic also started its season on a high note, knocking off York Suburban 30-14. Senior back Kyle Dormer had a huge night for the Irish, racking up 249 total yards and scoring three touchdowns. He had 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added six catches for 189 yards and two TDs, including a 71-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Wesley Burns. The Irish racked up 441 total yards, while limiting Suburban to 120. They also forced three turnovers.