Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
55°
55°
Low
52°
High
70°
Sat
50°
69°
Sun
50°
72°
Mon
52°
76°
See complete forecast
Track Hurricane Irma’s path with the FOX43 Hurricane Tracker
HSFF week 2 Solanco at Conestoga Valley highlights
Posted 11:01 PM, September 8, 2017, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Solanco: 54
Conestoga Valley: 55
Popular
Father commits suicide after 2-year-old finds loaded gun, shoots himself
Taco Bell employees shoot, kill armed robbery suspect
Massachusetts man charged with selling brewed beverages without license
Five nurses suspended after opening body bag to view man’s genitals
Latest News
High School Football Frenzy – Week 2
HSFF week 2 Susquehannock at York Catholic highlights
HSFF week 2 Daniel Boone at Red Lion highlights
HSFF week 2 West York at Dallastown highlights
News
Rivals on the field, teammates off it: Schools team up for food drive
News
Buckskins, Golden Mules Team Up to White Out Hunger
Sports
2017 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
Here are FOX43’s Five Games to Watch this week
Sports
Presenting the 2017 high school football schedules for the Mid-Penn, L-L League Tri-Valley League and YAIAA
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
55 mins ago
High School Football Frenzy – Week 2
News
Conestoga Valley School District raises $8,000 for Hurricane Harvey victims in one day
High School Football Frenzy - Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Navy Seal Trainer Brett Hess
High School Football Frenzy - Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with New Oxford Fanfest
News
Conestoga Valley School Board votes to rename middle school after retiring superintendent
High School Football Frenzy
News
Extracurricular success both in and out the doors of Cedar Crest High School
Sports
2017 Tri-Valley League High School Football Schedule
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.