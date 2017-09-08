× Lancaster County woman accused of assaulting Philhaven nurse

WEST CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking a nurse at medical facility on August 20, according to West Cornwall Township police.

Andrea N. Beam, 33, was a patient at Wellspan Philhaven on the 200 block of S. Butler Road when she allegedly assaulted the nurse by grabbing her face from behind. She allegedly broke the nurse’s glasses, scratched her face, and pulled her hair.

The nurse was treated at Ephrata Hospital’s Emergency Room and released.