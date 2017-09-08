× Man cited after vehicle strikes rock wall, barn in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was cited by police Friday after his vehicle struck a rock wall and barn in Ephrata.

Ephrata Police responded to a report of a hit and rush crash at 6:50 a.m. According to the release, a witness told police that a pickup truck was being loaded onto a tow truck around 2 a.m. that morning but didn’t realize there was any damage caused by the pickup.

Police then identified the owner of the vehicle after the tow company reached out to the department regarding the crash.

The release says the driver, 21-year-old Dominik Corch, told police that he lost control of the truck while traveling south on Royer Road.

Corch, who was not injured during the crash, was cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.