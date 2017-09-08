× Man facing charges after crashing his car while under the influence of drugs in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after crashing his car while under the influence of drugs.

Darnelle Anderson, 32, is facing DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving among other related charges.

On September 7, police responded to the 600 block of N. Front Street for a crash.

Police arrested Anderson after finding that he had just smoked synthetic marijuana and PCP prior to the crash.