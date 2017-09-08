× Man facing charges after fleeing police during a domestic violence incident

DAUHPIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to flee officers who were responding to a domestic violence call.

Anthony Crummel, 34, is facing reckless endangerment, simple assault, and domestic violence among other related charges.

On September 4, police responded to the 100 block of N. 2nd Street in Harrisburg for a domestic violence call.

Upon arrival, police found Crummel in the street with a large kitchen knife in his back pocket.

At one point, he pulled out the knife and yelled numerous times for officers to shoot him.

Then, Crummel attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended in the 500 block of N. Front Street without causing any injuries to himself or officers.

He was taken to Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.